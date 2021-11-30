Go to the main site
    Israel to conduct tests in factories to detect Omicron variant

    30 November 2021, 21:45

    JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM - Israel will begin tests to detect the new coronavirus variant Omicron in factories, the Manufacturers Association of Israel (MAI) said in a statement on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

    Factory workers will be tested by the Home Front Command unit of the Israeli army, in cooperation with the MAI, according to the statement.

    «The tests will help maintain manufacturing continuity and prevent product shortages,» the IMA said.

    The association also operates a dedicated situation room to address problems that will arise in factories following new restrictions related to the new variant.

    The genetic sequencing tests for employees will join tests performed by the Israeli health ministry among passengers who have returned from countries where the new variant has already been identified.

    The ministry has so far detected two cases of Omicron in Israel, and is awaiting the results of additional tests taken by people who may also have been infected.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Omicron
