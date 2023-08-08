Israel sending emergency relief workers to aid Cyprus during wildfires outbreak

JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM - In response to a direct request for aid from the President of Cyprus, Israel is instigating «Operation Wings of Fire» to aid the country as it suffers from a rash of wildfires. Israel is sending crews and firefighting aircraft to Greece, led by the National Security Ministry, under the command of the Israel Police Air Division, and in cooperation with the Israel Fire and Rescue Authority and the IDF, TPS reports.

The crews will take off to assist the Republic of Cyprus in extinguishing huge wildfires in Limassol.

This comes just two weeks after Israel sent firefighters and other emergency workers to Greece to aid in the fighting of fires there in «Operation Firebirds.»

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) stated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received a personal request from Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides for immediate assistance in extinguishing the wildfires in his country. It said that the sending of aid and the request itself were both based on the «strong bilateral partnership» the nations share.

The crews and the equipment being sent will be transported by the IDF’s Shimshon aircraft in the framework of the firefighting operation. The aircraft will assist in extinguishing the huge fires that are raging in the Republic of Cyprus due to the extreme weather, which includes a heat wave, strong winds and high temperatures.

The mission, under the command of Snir Shafir, includes two «Air-Tractor» firefighting aircraft, a crew of four pilots, a trained ground crew, wildfire experts, and equipment including approximately six tons of Israel Fire and Rescue Service flame retardants. The aircraft and the crews are due to depart this afternoon and join the ongoing firefighting operation, barring any change in the situation.

The PMO said the rapid deployment of the Israeli mission to Cyprus was made possible by the cooperation of all agencies taking part in the assistance operation: The National Security Council in the Prime Minister’s Office, the National Security Ministry, the Israel Fire and Rescue Authority, the Israel Police Air Division – which operates the Elbit firefighting aircraft, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Population and Immigration Authority, the National Emergency Management Authority, the Defense Ministry, Israeli Ambassador to Cyprus Oren Anolik and the Israeli Embassy in Cyprus.