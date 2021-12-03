Go to the main site
    Israel reports 4 new cases of Omicron variant, 7 in total

    3 December 2021, 21:15

    JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM - The Israeli Ministry of Health on Friday reported four new cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the country, Xinhua reports.

    This raises the total number of Omicron cases in Israel to seven, the ministry noted.

    The new cases are of four passengers who have recently returned from South Africa, all of whom are not vaccinated against coronavirus.

    The ministry added that there is a high suspicion of another 27 cases of Omicron in Israel, for which the results of a genomic sequencing tests have not yet been received. And 22 of the 27 people were not vaccinated, or recovered more than half a year ago. Eight out of the 27 have recently returned from abroad.

    In addition, there are 14 other cases of low suspicion for the variant, as their uncertain test results were sent for re-testing.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Omicron
