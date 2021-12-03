Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Israel reports 4 new cases of Omicron variant, 7 in total

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 December 2021, 21:15
Israel reports 4 new cases of Omicron variant, 7 in total

JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM - The Israeli Ministry of Health on Friday reported four new cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the country, Xinhua reports.

This raises the total number of Omicron cases in Israel to seven, the ministry noted.

The new cases are of four passengers who have recently returned from South Africa, all of whom are not vaccinated against coronavirus.

The ministry added that there is a high suspicion of another 27 cases of Omicron in Israel, for which the results of a genomic sequencing tests have not yet been received. And 22 of the 27 people were not vaccinated, or recovered more than half a year ago. Eight out of the 27 have recently returned from abroad.

In addition, there are 14 other cases of low suspicion for the variant, as their uncertain test results were sent for re-testing.


Coronavirus   World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Omicron  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships