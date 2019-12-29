Go to the main site
    Israel MFA condoles with Kazakhstan upon Almaty plane crash victims

    29 December 2019, 14:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel extended its condolences to Kazakhstan upon the Bek Air plane crash, Kazinform learnt from the Israeli MFA’s twitter.

    «The State of Israel conveys its sincere condolences to the people of Kazakhstan over the tragic loss of lives in the crash of Bek Air Flight Z92100 near Almaty. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured,» Official Spokesperson of the Israeli MFA Lior Haiat tweeted.

    The plane belonging to Bek Air company was flying en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan with 95 passengers and 5 crew members onboard. The aircraft vaished from the radar at 07.05 a.m. It crashed shortly after taking off into a two-storey building. 12 people died.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Incidents Kazakhstan and Israel
