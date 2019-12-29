Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Incidents

Israel MFA condoles with Kazakhstan upon Almaty plane crash victims

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
29 December 2019, 14:30
Israel MFA condoles with Kazakhstan upon Almaty plane crash victims

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel extended its condolences to Kazakhstan upon the Bek Air plane crash, Kazinform learnt from the Israeli MFA’s twitter.

«The State of Israel conveys its sincere condolences to the people of Kazakhstan over the tragic loss of lives in the crash of Bek Air Flight Z92100 near Almaty. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured,» Official Spokesperson of the Israeli MFA Lior Haiat tweeted.

The plane belonging to Bek Air company was flying en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan with 95 passengers and 5 crew members onboard. The aircraft vaished from the radar at 07.05 a.m. It crashed shortly after taking off into a two-storey building. 12 people died.


Incidents    Kazakhstan and Israel  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty