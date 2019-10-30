Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Israel MFA closes diplomatic missions abroad

30 October 2019, 16:21
​​JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM - Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs closes diplomatic missions abroad, Kazinform refers to the official website of the Ministry.

«Due to the Ministry of Finance decision to violate agreements that were endorsed by the Ministry of Finance Director General and signed on 21 July 2019 and to enforce unilateral procedures on representatives abroad that change practices that have been in effect for decades, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is compelled to close all Israeli diplomatic missions abroad. No services will be provided to the public and entrance to the missions will not be permitted.

Israel’s representatives abroad strive to promote the country’s international standing and strength daily. The Ministry of Finance is impairing essential tools of the State of Israel and has unfortunately left us with no option other than the closing of all diplomatic missions. We hope that the matter will be resolved soon», the statement reads.

