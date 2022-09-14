14 September 2022, 15:05

Israel is one of important partners of Kazakhstan in the Middle East

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received David Lau, the Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel, and Yitzhak Yosef, the Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel, the Akorda press service reports.

The President thanked them for their participation in the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and their active support of Kazakhstan’s initiative.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added that Israel is one of the important partners of Kazakhstan in the Middle East. The countries foster trade and economic cooperation and strengthen consistently cultural and spiritual ties.

David Lau and Yitzhak Yosef noted that Kazakhstan adheres to strengthening interfaith dialogue, always favors freedom of faith, and may set a bright example for other nations.

Photo: akorda.kz