Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Israel investors to contribute to Turkestan region’s agriculture development

    11 October 2019, 20:40

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Governor of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev has met with investors from Israel, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the regional Akimat.

    During the meeting representatives of BS-Agro Produst LLP spoke about the technology for sowing gourds without water. The parties have also discussed the partnership development.

    Foreign investors expressed their readiness to increase cooperation and contribute to the development of agriculture in the region.

    At present the BS-Agro Produst LLP is growing gourds in the village of Toksansay, Ordabasy District, using new technologies. This year the company intends to harvest 40 tons of watermelon and the next year to increase the cultivated area to 700 hectares.

    In addition to watermelons the farm plants flowers, corn and peas.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Investment projects Agro-industrial complex development Turkestan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays
    June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    5 President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev