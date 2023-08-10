Israel helping India launch watertech startups with accelerator program

JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM - In an effort to help Indian startups meet their country’s water challenges, Israel and India recently launched a program aiming to empower Indian water tech startups, TPS reports.

The Israeli Embassy in India will collaborate with The Circle: Founders Club, a business accelerator based in Gurugram and backed by Hunch Ventures to help Indian startups get tech validation, commercialization, market access and fundraising.

Selected founders will also be part of a comprehensive accelerator program that includes mentorship and networking opportunities from both Indian and Israeli specialists in water technology.

The program was officially launched with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon and Karanpal Singh, founder of Hunch Ventures and The Circle on August 3.

India faces significant water issues arising from a combination of factors, including population growth, urbanization, industrialization, agricultural demands, climate change, and inadequate water management practices. These challenges have far-reaching implications for the country’s economy, environment, and public health.

«Israel is the global leader in water technologies and given India’s large population we are thrilled to work together towards sustainability and water security. Through this collaboration we will bring leading technologies to work with Indian companies to find domestic solutions,» said Singh.

Spearheading the initiative will be Doron Gidony, the embassy’s Innovation Attache together with Nemesisa Ujjain, Circle FC’s Vice President for Innovation.

Ambassador Gilon said, «By incorporating expertise from both Israel and India, we aim to address critical water challenges of our time. This initiative holds the potential to drive positive change, fostering sustainable solutions and shaping a brighter, water-secure future. Together, Israel and India are poised to lead the charge towards a more water-secure world.»