Israel Embassy in Kazakhstan resumes operation

Alzhanova Raushan
1 November 2019, 12:44
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Israel Embassy in the Republic of Kazakhstan has resumed its work, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Dear friends, our Embassy as well as other diplomatic missions across the world resume operation in a routine mode. The Israel’s Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall continue the negotiations», the Facebook account of the Embassy reads.

As Kazinform previously reported, Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs closed diplomatic missions abroad. According to the website of the Israel’s Foreign Ministry, the missions were closed due to the Ministry of Finance decision to violate agreements that were endorsed by the Ministry of Finance Director General and signed on 21 July 2019 and to enforce unilateral procedures on representatives abroad that change practices that have been in effect for decades.

