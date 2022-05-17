Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Israel cancels mandatory COVID-19 tests for inbound travelers

17 May 2022, 13:16
JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM Foreign nationals flying to Israel will no longer be required to take a coronavirus test before boarding, the Israeli Ministry of Health said on Monday.

Earlier this month, the ministry allowed foreigners to choose between PCR and antigen tests before boarding, instead of mandatory PCR only. The latest decision, however, cancels any testing requirement.

The easing will take effect on Saturday, Xinhua reports.

All passengers flying to Israel will still be required to fill out a health declaration up to 48 hours before boarding, the ministry noted.

Another obligation that will be abolished is the coronavirus test that has to be taken before boarding a cruise ship departing from Israel, it added.

In early January, Israel allowed the entry of COVID-19 vaccinated and recovered passengers, and then in early March, of all passengers, including the unvaccinated.


