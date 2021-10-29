Israel aims for zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050: PM

JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Friday Israel will reach zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, Xinhua reports.

Bennett's remarks came Friday ahead of his participation in the UN Climate Change summit in Glasgow.

«With this new goal ... Israel is redoubling its commitment to ... international agreements on the issue,» read a statement from the prime minister's office. «We are responding to the global challenge, finding technological solutions and joining in to achieve this important goal.»

The steps the government said it would take include developing energy storing abilities, carbon-trapping abilities and advancing green infrastructures.

Bennett and Energy Minister Karine Elharrar announced a government «climate package» earlier this week as part of Israel's efforts to mitigate the global climate crisis.

«I am certain that massive investment in innovation, changing energy consumption habits and removing impediments to advancing renewable energy will succeed in bringing us to zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The Government of Israel is committed to fighting the climate crisis for the future of our children,» said Elharrar.

Israel is considered as a world leader in the field of solar energy and agritech.



