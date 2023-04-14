Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451 eur/kzt 494.88

    rub/kzt 5.53 cny/kzt 65.58
Weather:
Astana+16+18℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Isolated indigenous people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Brazil

    14 April 2023, 20:38

    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - On Thursday (Apr. 13), a task force was launched in Brazil to vaccinate more than 8,000 indigenous people residing in remote areas. The initiative aims to cover 11 indigenous villages in a 20-day period, Kazinform cites Agencia Brasil.

    The so-called Operation Drop 2023 is the result of a partnership between the Ministries of Health and Defense and should last until October.

    The Ministry of Health has established a set of specific criteria to select areas for Operation Drop 2023, including the absence of road or waterway access, a travel time of over five days to reach the location, an absence of visitation or entry for more than six months of the year, geographical barriers, and forested regions where a professional must remain for more than four days without communication.

    As a part of the operation, indigenous communities in Brazil will receive vaccinations against various diseases, such as COVID-19 and influenza. Over 20 types of immunobiological vaccines will be administered, totaling approximately 11,000 doses. The Ministry of Health plans to extend this vaccination initiative to other communities, such as quilombola and riverside populations, in the coming months.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Botswana intends to catch up on vaccinations for children
    Health minister says Brazil should gear up for future pandemics
    Popular
    1 Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
    2 Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
    3 Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
    4 Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
    5 Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9