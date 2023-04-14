Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Isolated indigenous people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Brazil

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 April 2023, 20:38
Isolated indigenous people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Brazil Photo: Agencia Brasil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - On Thursday (Apr. 13), a task force was launched in Brazil to vaccinate more than 8,000 indigenous people residing in remote areas. The initiative aims to cover 11 indigenous villages in a 20-day period, Kazinform cites Agencia Brasil.

The so-called Operation Drop 2023 is the result of a partnership between the Ministries of Health and Defense and should last until October.

The Ministry of Health has established a set of specific criteria to select areas for Operation Drop 2023, including the absence of road or waterway access, a travel time of over five days to reach the location, an absence of visitation or entry for more than six months of the year, geographical barriers, and forested regions where a professional must remain for more than four days without communication.

As a part of the operation, indigenous communities in Brazil will receive vaccinations against various diseases, such as COVID-19 and influenza. Over 20 types of immunobiological vaccines will be administered, totaling approximately 11,000 doses. The Ministry of Health plans to extend this vaccination initiative to other communities, such as quilombola and riverside populations, in the coming months.


World News   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9
Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9
Czech companies to assist Kazakhstan in modernizing energy sphere
Czech companies to assist Kazakhstan in modernizing energy sphere
Astana Opera’s soloists to tour to Karaganda
Astana Opera’s soloists to tour to Karaganda
Head of State meets with newly-appointed Deputy Chairs of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan
Head of State meets with newly-appointed Deputy Chairs of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstani boxers learn their WBO rankings
Kazakhstani boxers learn their WBO rankings