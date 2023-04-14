Isolated indigenous people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - On Thursday (Apr. 13), a task force was launched in Brazil to vaccinate more than 8,000 indigenous people residing in remote areas. The initiative aims to cover 11 indigenous villages in a 20-day period, Kazinform cites Agencia Brasil.

The so-called Operation Drop 2023 is the result of a partnership between the Ministries of Health and Defense and should last until October.

The Ministry of Health has established a set of specific criteria to select areas for Operation Drop 2023, including the absence of road or waterway access, a travel time of over five days to reach the location, an absence of visitation or entry for more than six months of the year, geographical barriers, and forested regions where a professional must remain for more than four days without communication.

As a part of the operation, indigenous communities in Brazil will receive vaccinations against various diseases, such as COVID-19 and influenza. Over 20 types of immunobiological vaccines will be administered, totaling approximately 11,000 doses. The Ministry of Health plans to extend this vaccination initiative to other communities, such as quilombola and riverside populations, in the coming months.