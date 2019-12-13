Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Islamic Organization for Food Security opens headquarters in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 December 2019, 07:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On December 11 the Islamic Organization for Food Security inaugurated its headquarters at the building of the Astana International Financial Centre, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

1st Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Shakhrat Nuryshev, Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Nurbek Dairbekov, Islamic Organization for Food Security Director General Yerlan Baidaulet, executives of the Agriculture Ministers of Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, The Gambia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and OIC ambassadors, accredited in Kazakhstan, took part in the solemn ceremony.

Addressing those gathered, Nuryshev noted that Kazakhstan renders all-round support to the Islamic Organization for Food Security, as well as extending its membership.

On the margins of the ceremony the national agrarian scientific and educational centre and the Islamic Organization for Food Security signed the memorandum of cooperation.

Besides, the fourth regular meeting of the Executive Council of the Islamic Organization for Food Security kicked off the same day to debate the current activities of the Organization purposed to strengthen practical cooperation between the OIC member states in the sphere of food security.

The development of the Islamic Organization for Food Security was initiated by 1st President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. Currently, it comprises 34 states of the Islamic world.

