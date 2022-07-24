Qazaq TV
Islamic Development Bank to continue investing into projects in Kazakhstan
24 July 2022 17:27

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan discussed with Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group H.E. Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser implementation of a number of joint projects in various sectors of economy, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting the Head of State reminded that Kazakhstan was the first CIS country to develop a partnership program with IDB. Based in Almaty for more than 25 years the IDB regional office coordinates the Bank’s operations in Eastern Europe, CIS, Mongolia and China. This attests to the relevance and trust-based relations between Kazakhstan and IDB.

President Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan appreciates the longstanding support the Bank provides to the country’s economy. Throughout the years of cooperation IDB invested more than $1.6 billion into priority sectors of economy as well as social projects in Kazakhstan.

H.E. Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser briefed the Head of State on the Bank’s policy in the sphere of investment and plans for the upcoming period. According to him, the Bank intends to continue investing into various projects in the sphere of business, finance, infrastructure and communications.


