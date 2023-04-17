Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Islamic Development Bank ready to expand coop with Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
17 April 2023, 21:32
Islamic Development Bank ready to expand coop with Kazakhstan Photo: gov.kz

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Berik Aryn visited the headquarters of the Islamic Development Bank in Jeddah, where he met with the President of the IsDB Group Mohammed al-Jasser, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.

During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat handed the head of IsDB an invitation letter from the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to participate in the Astana International Forum, scheduled for June 8-9 this year.

The Ambassador emphasized that this event is an essential platform for discussing topical issues of the world economy and presenting new ideas and initiatives aimed at sustainable development and stability of the global market.

Regarding bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the IsDB, Ambassador Aryn proclaimed the readiness of the Kazakh side to expand further and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with the most prominent Islamic financial institution.

In addition, the Kazakh diplomat briefed on the progress of reforms in Kazakhstan as part of the implementation of President's initiative to build a New and Fair Kazakhstan.

In particular, the Ambassador noted that the recent parliamentary elections and the formation of a new Government of Kazakhstan had become the final stage of a complete reset of key state institutions, following which Kazakhstan has entered a new phase in its democratic development.

The head of the IsDB accepted the invitation with gratitude and assured that he would make every effort to attend the Forum personally. He highly appreciated the ongoing reforms in our country and stressed that Kazakhstan is a crucial partner of the Bank in the Central Asian region. In this context, Mohammed al-Jasser noted that the IsDB is ready to expand cooperation with Kazakhstan.

For reference: Kazakhstan has been a member of the IsDB since 1995. In August 1997, one of the four regional offices of the IsDB was opened in Almaty. It is responsible for coordinating the Bank's activities with the countries of Eastern Europe, the CIS, Mongolia, and China. As of March 2022, the total amount of approved IsDB financing for Kazakhstan has reached around 1.6 billion US dollars.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan   IDB  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9
Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9
Czech companies to assist Kazakhstan in modernizing energy sphere
Czech companies to assist Kazakhstan in modernizing energy sphere
Astana Opera’s soloists to tour to Karaganda
Astana Opera’s soloists to tour to Karaganda
Head of State meets with newly-appointed Deputy Chairs of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan
Head of State meets with newly-appointed Deputy Chairs of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstani boxers learn their WBO rankings
Kazakhstani boxers learn their WBO rankings