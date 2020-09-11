Islambek Kuat becomes highest-paid footballer in Russian Premier League

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national football team’s quarterback Islambek Kuat has signed a contract with Russia’s professional football club Khimki, Sports.kz reports.

According to Transfermarkt.de, Islambek is now the highest-paid footballer in the entire Russian Premier League and will be pocketing €1.5 million a year. Russian halfback Aleksandr Lomovitskiy is the second best-paid player with a lucrative package of € 1.4 million.

The Kazakhstani is to play for FC Khimiki until June 30, 2021 according to the contract.



