IsDB Scholarship Programmes for 2020-2021 is now open

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM The Call for New Applications for the IsDB Scholarship Programmes for the Year 2020-2021 is Now Open. The deadline for submission of applications is February 28th, 2020.

Interested candidates must go through all application requirements, on each Programme’s Webpage, before applying. Good Luck!

Eligible candidates must submit their applications online through the Scholarship Application Platform, the Bank’s official website reads.

Recognizing the importance of qualified human resources for social advancement and sustainable development, the IsDB has been addressing human resources development in member countries alongside its development financing activities.

The IsDB has been funding the following Scholarship Programmes for citizens from IsDB member countries and Muslim communities worldwide:

Undergraduate Programme

Master’s Programme

PhD Programme and Post-doctoral Research Programme

IsDB-ISFD for Vocational Education & Training (VET)

Bachelor studies for the IsDB 21 Least Developed Member Countries (LDMCs)

The Bank has also launched a joint programme with The World Academy of Science (TWAS) in Trieste, Italy to support capacity building aimed at building critical mass in the fields of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) to address sustainable development challenges of member countries (www.twas.org).

These Scholarship programmes are important part of the developmental initiatives led by IsDB to foster technology and knowledge sharing among its member countries and Muslim communities in non-member countries. They are designed to attract talented male and female students and build the right competencies required to empower communities and achieving national and global development plans including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

To combine academic rigours with cost saving, the IsDB has pursued a partnership programme with selected reputable universities worldwide, under which the hosting universities will play an important role to provide the students with the necessary services, mentoring, guidance and counselling to ensure their academic success. Through these strategic partnerships, the IsDB also wishes its graduates to be ready to dedicate themselves to their communities and countries. The IsDB also expects them to play a leading role in assisting the development of their communities. In other word, the IsDB expects them to be Good Citizens and Competent Professionals at the same time.

Currently, the partnership programme is successfully implemented with the Universities of Cambridge, Oxford, Queen Mary University of London in the United Kingdom, Copenhagen University in Denmark, and McGill University in Canada. In addition, the IsDB is currently partnering with the Ministry of Education in Malaysia, Council of Higher Education in Turkey, Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI) in Morocco, National University of Uzbekistan, Tashkent University of Information Technologies which have been generous enough to provide places for IsDB students on free or subsidized fees.

An Alumni portal is being initiated to link the Alumnus beyond national boundaries to make a wider impact of their expertise for the benefit of the member countries and Muslim Communities in non-member countries around the globe. This is the vision of the IsDB to maintain unity among the Alumni, continue reaching-out to them and invite them to participate, among others, in an annual Call for Innovation through its recently launched «Engage Platform & Transform Fund». The winning applicants will receive a financial support to translate their innovative ideas into development solutions and possible commercialization».



