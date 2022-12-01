Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 467.99 eur/kzt 488.82

    rub/kzt 7.7 cny/kzt 65.06
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Ischia landslide affected 900 buildings says minister

    1 December 2022, 17:33

    ROME. KAZINFORM Civil Protection and Sea Policies Minister Nello Musumeci on Thursday confirmed that Saturday's landslide on the Gulf of Naples island of Ischia killed at least eight people, with four others missing fear dead, and had affected 900 buildings in the town of Casamicciola.

    Reporting to the Lower House on the disaster, he said five people had been injured, including one who is a critical condition in Naples' Cardarelli hospital, ANSA reports.

    He said 45 buildings had been declared completely unfit for use and 290 people had been made homeless by the landslide.

    He said they were being put up in hotels or had found other accommodation solutions.

    He said people unable to access their homes or places of business would be able to request a suspension in their mortgage payments.

    Photo: ansa.it
    Natural disasters World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Dubai to host world’s largest mental health congress for children and adolescents
    Brazil partners up with Google to issue flood warnings
    New COVID-19 variant drives virus surge in France, says immunologist
    Top environment officials of S. Korea, China, Japan discuss fine dust, carbon neutrality
    Popular
    1 Head of State tasks to establish commission to check country’s readiness for heating season
    2 President condoles with China over passing of Jiang Zemin
    3 December 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Snowfall predicted for most regions of Kazakhstan Dec 1
    5 Serik Shapkenov reappointed as Governor of Atyrau region