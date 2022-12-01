Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
1 December 2022, 17:33
ROME. KAZINFORM Civil Protection and Sea Policies Minister Nello Musumeci on Thursday confirmed that Saturday's landslide on the Gulf of Naples island of Ischia killed at least eight people, with four others missing fear dead, and had affected 900 buildings in the town of Casamicciola.

Reporting to the Lower House on the disaster, he said five people had been injured, including one who is a critical condition in Naples' Cardarelli hospital, ANSA reports.

He said 45 buildings had been declared completely unfit for use and 290 people had been made homeless by the landslide.

He said they were being put up in hotels or had found other accommodation solutions.

He said people unable to access their homes or places of business would be able to request a suspension in their mortgage payments.

Photo: ansa.it


