    Irtysh River floodplain may get protected area status

    7 August 2020, 11:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The floodplain of the Irtysh River may gain the status of a specially protected area, Ecology Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The feasibility study is being finalized to give the floodplain of the Irtysh River the status of a reserve.

    According to the Ecology Minister, around 9% of the country’s territories have special status to protect rare flora and fauna. The figure is expected to rise to 12% in next 10 years as more territories need to be included.

    Mirzagaliyev also outlined the measures to improve the environmental conditions of Pavlodar region through advanced technologies, restoring green spaces, promoting environmental awareness and increased fines.

    It is said that the President’s initiative to introduce the new obligatory subject as environmental science in schools and universities received backing from the residents.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

