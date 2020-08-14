Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
IRNA hails Kazinform’s 100th year

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 August 2020, 16:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mohammad Reza Noroozpour, a Managing Director of the Islamic Republic News agency (IRNA), has extended congratulations to the staff of the International News Agency Kazinform on the agency's centennial, Kazinform reports.

«It is such a major achievement to serve a great nation for 100 years,» the IRNA Managing Director said.

According to him, the two agencies - IRNA and Kazinform - have established close professional relations through sharing ideas, experiences as well as news and information.

Both also cooperate within the Organization of Asia and Pacific News Agencies (OANA).

Notably, the International News Agency Kazinform marked its milestone 100th anniversary on August 13, 2020. It was established back in 1920.


