Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 478.9 eur/kzt 459.98

    rub/kzt 8.24 cny/kzt 66.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Iranian women allowed to attend domestic football match for first time in over 40 years

    27 August 2022 14:44

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Hundreds of Iranian women attended a professional domestic football match in Tehran for the first time in over 40 years, following a ban on women attending sports stadiums, CNN reports.

    Five hundred women were granted access into Tehran's Azadi stadium to watch a league match between Tehran-based Esteghlal FC and visiting team Sanat Mes Kerman FC, from the city of Kerman, the country's semi-official state news agency Fars said on Thursday.

    Women were separated from men in the stadium and entered through a special entrance via a car park, according to the Iranian Football Federation website.

    Iran's ban on women attending sports stadiums is not written into law but was put in place shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

    This year, Iranian women were allowed to share a landmark moment as Iran secured qualification for November's World Cup in Qatar.


    Photo: cnn.com
    Sport World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Iran’s COVID death toll declines to 3 in 24 hours
    COVID death toll becomes single-digit in Iran
    COVID-19 kills 14 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    COVID-19 kills 25 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    Popular
    1 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
    2 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
    3 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
    4 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
    5 Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28