Iranian women allowed to attend domestic football match for first time in over 40 years

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Hundreds of Iranian women attended a professional domestic football match in Tehran for the first time in over 40 years, following a ban on women attending sports stadiums, CNN reports.

Five hundred women were granted access into Tehran's Azadi stadium to watch a league match between Tehran-based Esteghlal FC and visiting team Sanat Mes Kerman FC, from the city of Kerman, the country's semi-official state news agency Fars said on Thursday.

Women were separated from men in the stadium and entered through a special entrance via a car park, according to the Iranian Football Federation website.

Iran's ban on women attending sports stadiums is not written into law but was put in place shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

This year, Iranian women were allowed to share a landmark moment as Iran secured qualification for November's World Cup in Qatar.





Photo: cnn.com