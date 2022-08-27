Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
Iranian women allowed to attend domestic football match for first time in over 40 years
27 August 2022 14:44

Iranian women allowed to attend domestic football match for first time in over 40 years

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Hundreds of Iranian women attended a professional domestic football match in Tehran for the first time in over 40 years, following a ban on women attending sports stadiums, CNN reports.

Five hundred women were granted access into Tehran's Azadi stadium to watch a league match between Tehran-based Esteghlal FC and visiting team Sanat Mes Kerman FC, from the city of Kerman, the country's semi-official state news agency Fars said on Thursday.

Women were separated from men in the stadium and entered through a special entrance via a car park, according to the Iranian Football Federation website.

Iran's ban on women attending sports stadiums is not written into law but was put in place shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

This year, Iranian women were allowed to share a landmark moment as Iran secured qualification for November's World Cup in Qatar.


Photo: cnn.com

Related news
Iran’s COVID death toll declines to 3 in 24 hours
COVID death toll becomes single-digit in Iran
COVID-19 kills 14 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Read also
Typhoon Noru kills 10 in Philippines
Russia records 40,017 daily COVID-19 cases, 111 deaths — crisis center
COVID admissions back up, by 5.6%, after two straight drops – ANSA
International tourists spent $2.7 bi in Brazil Jan–Jul
Gamaleya Research Institute reveals number of Sputnik V doses produced worldwide
Kazakhstan to vie at Asian Water Polo Championships
Three injured in blast on market square in Germany
Hurricane Ian knocks out power in Cuba ahead of Florida landfall
News Partner
Popular
1 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
2 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
3 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
4 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
5 Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28

News

Archive