Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Iranian scientists make high-purity gold nanoparticles

    2 June 2020, 22:49

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iranian knowledge-based company uses a new method to make gold nanoparticles with high purity and relatively equal size for medical and industrial usage.

    There are several methods to produce gold nanoparticles and chemical reaction is the most common one; however, the Iranian nanomaterial company R&D director Marzieh Akbari said on Tuesday that they use a different way in which they produce gold nanoparticles using 'laser ablation'

    In this method, nanoparticles are fabricated through the removal (ablation) of small fractions of a material under the action of a focused pulsed laser beam.

    She said that this method produces nanoparticles with relatively equal dimension and the size of final product can be customized by changing the wavelength and intensity of laser beam.

    In some industries like cosmetics and sanitary products as well as medicine and sterilization, equal dimensions and smooth surface of nanoparticles is so sensitive and of high importance and this makes the company's new product more useful for these industries, according to Akbari.

    Source: IRNA

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    World News Science and research
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II