Iranian scientist develops world’s strongest antifungal

MASHHAD. KAZINFORM A faculty member of Mashhad University of Medical Sciences in northeastern Iran has developed one of the strongest antifungal medications in the world.

The antifungal named «fungizone®» removes the most resistant fungi from the skin surface within 2-3 days, said Dr. Omid Rajabi, IRNA reports.

He said that fungizone has been able to quickly cure the skin of lifeguards who have been exposed to moisture in indoor swimming pools for a long time.

The medication has been officially authorized and its production will begin next month with initial capacity of 10,000 units monthly, according to Dr. Rajabi.

The company that is producing fungizone, as said by Dr. Rajabi, has produced another spray medication named «Ozoped®» which kills head lice, their eggs and even the embryo inside the eggs.

Ozoped which could also be used to cure surgical injuries will begin production with 3,000 units per month at the same time with fungizone.





Photo: en.irna.ir



