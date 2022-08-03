Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Iranian scientist develops world’s strongest antifungal

    3 August 2022 20:14

    MASHHAD. KAZINFORM A faculty member of Mashhad University of Medical Sciences in northeastern Iran has developed one of the strongest antifungal medications in the world.

    The antifungal named «fungizone®» removes the most resistant fungi from the skin surface within 2-3 days, said Dr. Omid Rajabi, IRNA reports.

    He said that fungizone has been able to quickly cure the skin of lifeguards who have been exposed to moisture in indoor swimming pools for a long time.

    The medication has been officially authorized and its production will begin next month with initial capacity of 10,000 units monthly, according to Dr. Rajabi.

    The company that is producing fungizone, as said by Dr. Rajabi, has produced another spray medication named «Ozoped®» which kills head lice, their eggs and even the embryo inside the eggs.

    Ozoped which could also be used to cure surgical injuries will begin production with 3,000 units per month at the same time with fungizone.


    Photo: en.irna.ir


    #World News #Science and research #Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Monsoon rains death toll jumps to 162 in Pakistan's Balochistan
    Vaccine approved for at-risk Australians younger than five amid COVID-19 surge
    New York City declares monkeypox emergency, reports over 1,200 cases
    Seoul to hold beauty expo next month
    Popular
    1 6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakhstan, Morocco debate coop in transport sector
    3 Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
    4 WHO Director-General Tedros arrives in Almaty
    5 Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects