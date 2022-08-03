Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Iranian scientist develops world’s strongest antifungal
3 August 2022 20:14

Iranian scientist develops world’s strongest antifungal

MASHHAD. KAZINFORM A faculty member of Mashhad University of Medical Sciences in northeastern Iran has developed one of the strongest antifungal medications in the world.

The antifungal named «fungizone®» removes the most resistant fungi from the skin surface within 2-3 days, said Dr. Omid Rajabi, IRNA reports.

He said that fungizone has been able to quickly cure the skin of lifeguards who have been exposed to moisture in indoor swimming pools for a long time.

The medication has been officially authorized and its production will begin next month with initial capacity of 10,000 units monthly, according to Dr. Rajabi.

The company that is producing fungizone, as said by Dr. Rajabi, has produced another spray medication named «Ozoped®» which kills head lice, their eggs and even the embryo inside the eggs.

Ozoped which could also be used to cure surgical injuries will begin production with 3,000 units per month at the same time with fungizone.


Photo: en.irna.ir


Related news
Monsoon rains death toll jumps to 162 in Pakistan's Balochistan
Vaccine approved for at-risk Australians younger than five amid COVID-19 surge
New York City declares monkeypox emergency, reports over 1,200 cases
Read also
COVID-19: Nur-Sultan city, N Kazakhstan region observe high bed occupancy rate
Rising COVID-19 incidence reported in all regions of Kazakhstan
Russia records 17,126 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 2 — crisis center
Kostanay region sees hike in COVID-19 cases
At least 8 injured in blast at explosives factory in France
Severe drought displaces 918,000 people in Somalia: UN
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases above 100,000 for 3rd day; critical cases at over 2-month high
Heavy rain hits northeastern Japan, residents urged to evacuate
Popular
1 6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
2 Kazakhstan, Morocco debate coop in transport sector
3 Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
4 WHO Director-General Tedros arrives in Almaty
5 Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects

News

Archive