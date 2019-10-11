Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Iranian oil tanker hit by explosions near Jeddah

    11 October 2019, 15:40

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - An Iranian oil tanker was hit by missiles in Red Sea earlier on Friday, causing damage in its two major tanks and oil is spilling into the sea, Kazinform refers to IRNA.

    According to Public Relations and International Affairs Department of National Iranian Oil Company, the oil tanker named SABITY belonging to the company sustained damages to the body when it was hit by missiles 60 miles from the Saudi port city of Jeddah.

    Fortunately, all crew on board are safe and sound and the ship is in a stable condition.

    Only the body of the ship has suffered damage and the crew of the ship is working to control it.

    The cause of the incident is currently under investigation by the experts.

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Oil & Gas World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    2 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    3 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    4 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    5 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%