Iranian oil tanker hit by explosions near Jeddah

11 October 2019, 15:40
TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - An Iranian oil tanker was hit by missiles in Red Sea earlier on Friday, causing damage in its two major tanks and oil is spilling into the sea, Kazinform refers to IRNA.

According to Public Relations and International Affairs Department of National Iranian Oil Company, the oil tanker named SABITY belonging to the company sustained damages to the body when it was hit by missiles 60 miles from the Saudi port city of Jeddah.

Fortunately, all crew on board are safe and sound and the ship is in a stable condition.

Only the body of the ship has suffered damage and the crew of the ship is working to control it.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation by the experts.

