    Iranian man dies months after first bath in over 50 years: Report

    26 October 2022, 13:58

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM A hermit in Iran died at the age of 94 just months after having his first wash in more than half a century, local media reported.

    Amou Haji had refused to bathe for more than 50 years, fearing it would make him sick, according to Anadolu Agency .

    But a few months ago, villagers in the southern Fars province had persuaded him to wash for the first time, according to IRNA news agency.

    The old man did not suffer from any disease for years, despite living on the food he ate from the garbage.

    He was reported to be mentally stable and was well aware of current issues in the country.

    Photo: aa.com.tr
