Iranian Leader Ebrahim Raisi came to Astana for VI CICA Summit
13 October 2022, 07:12

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Astana for the VI Summit of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia. Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov welcomed the Iranian Leader at the Airport of Astana, Kazinform learned from the Kazakh Government’s press service.

The Summit of the CICA will be held in Astana on October 12-13. It is expected to become one of the most large-scale political events in the region in the post-pandemic period.

Leaders of Azerbaijan, Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, Palestine, Russia, Tajikistan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan, as well as Vice President of Vietnam and Vice President of the People’s Republic of China will participate in the Summit. President of Belarus will join the Summit as the leader of the CICA observer state.


