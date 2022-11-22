Go to the main site
    Iranian Leader congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on election victory

    22 November 2022, 07:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, the press service of Akorda reports.

    The Iranian Leader congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his confident win in the early presidential election.

    The Head of State thanked his Iranian counterpart for the congratulation and good wishes and noted that Iran has been a good neighbor and close partner of Kazakhstan.

    The sides noted that the agreements reached earlier serve as a bright reflection of the Kazakhstan-Iran close cooperation.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Iran President of Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election
