Iranian film takes top honors at Berlinale

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
1 March 2020, 13:20
BERLIN. KAZINFORM A film from Iran, «There Is No Evil,» was announced Saturday as the recipient of the Berlin Film Festival's Golden Bear, but the government in Tehran prevented director Mohammad Rasoulof from traveling to Germany for the Berlinale.

The international jury, led by actor Jeremy Irons, also recognized independent cinema, bestowing the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize on US-UK joint production «Never Rarely Sometimes Always,» directed by Eliza Hittman, which tells the story of an adolescent girl who becomes pregnant, EFE reports.


