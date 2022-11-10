Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Iranian experts discuss Kazakhstani reforms

    10 November 2022, 21:10

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM A roundtable «Presidential elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan – a new mandate of people's confidence in strategic reforms» was held. The event was attended by professors and graduate students of the University of Tehran and Allame Tabatabai University, representatives of expert and analytical centers and the business of Iran, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    The Ambassador of Kazakhstan Askhat Orazbay informed attendants that in order to create a Just and Fair Kazakhstan, large-scale reforms are being implemented to democratize society, adopted constitutional changes, increased the role of civil society.

    Professor of the University of Tehran, Elaheh Kolai, expressed the opinion that Kazakhstan, with a sincere attitude and avoiding extremes in foreign policy, managed to maintain stability and peace, which ensured the security of foreign investment.

    Professor of Allame Tabatabai University Mandana Tisheyar noted that the ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan on strengthening the role of parliamentarism, improving the electoral system, involving new parties in political campaigns, making constitutional changes and other issues are an example for other countries of the region. She focused on the issues of democratization of society, and renewal of power on the way to building a Just and Fair Kazakhstan, and drew attention to the novelty and importance of the formation of a «Listening State». Professor called reforms in the field of politics in Kazakhstan an exemplary model of political development.


    Photo: Kazakh MFA’s press service
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan Iran
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
    Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    Kazakhstan holds dialogue on expanding strategic partnership with EU
    Kazakhstan is a valuable partner, Josep Borrell
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 November 18. Today's Birthdays
    5 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand