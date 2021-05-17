Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Iran to vaccinate 14m citizens against COVID-19 by end of June: Minister

Adlet Seilkhanov
17 May 2021, 16:20
TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iranian Minister of Health Saeed Namaki said on Sunday that the country will vaccinate some 13 to 14 million citizens against COVID-19 by the end of June, IRNA reports.

Namaki said that these 14 million people will comprise those above 60 and those having special diseases which he said are the main people who succumb to the COVID-19.

Some 162,000 doses of vaccine have been injected by the Health Ministry bases across the country over the past 24 hours which is a record, the minister said, adding that higher records will be set in the coming days.

He said that all the target groups will get vaccinated according to a national plan for vaccination and then will be the turn of other groups of people.


