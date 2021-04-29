Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Iran to receive 7th shipment of Sputnik-V vaccine

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
29 April 2021, 19:36
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The seventh consignment of the Russian «Sputnik V» vaccine has been dispatched to Iran on Thursday via Iran's Mahan Airlines, IRNA reports.

The consignment was delivered to the Iranian embassy in Moscow by the Russian Direct Investment Fund yesterday.

In an interview with IRNA, Iran's Ambassador in Moscow Kazem Jalali stated that upon an agreement with Russian, Iran is receiving another 100,000 doses of the vaccine.

According to the ambassador, the initial agreement includes 720,000 doses of vaccine to be delivered to Iran.

Since the time of sending the 60 million doses of vaccine which is agreed upon in a second agreement, Russia is trying to send more shipments to Iran, he added.

The good news is that the process of joint production of Sputnik vaccine inside has already started by two major Iranian companies during the past months the ultimate product due to come out in near future, he continued.

The ambassador went on to explain that four Iranian companies are set to work with Russia in this project.

The Sputnik vaccine has been endorsed by 60 countries covering a total population of three billion. More than 30 countries have already started mass vaccination with this vaccine.

In Russia so far, 15 million people have received the first dose of the Sputnik vaccine and about 10 million have been fully vaccinated.

Research has proven 97.6% efficiency of the Russian «Sputnik V» vaccine on 3.8 million people which have so far received it.


Coronavirus   Russia    Iran   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
