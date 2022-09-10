Iran to launch Zafar-2 Satellite soon

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iran will soon put the domestically-built satellite Zafar-2 (Triumph-2) into orbit, said Dean of Iran University of Science and Technology, the manufacturer of the satellite.

Mansour Anbia told IRNA on Saturday that Iran University of Science and Technology (IUST) has so far built four satellites, with Navid being the first satellite built in 2011, Mobin as the second one launched in 2013, and Zafar 1 in 2015, IRNA reports.

Zafar 2 is the fourth satellite built by IUST, Anbia said, adding that 64 pieces are used to make a satellite.

The IUST is privileged for making satellites due to owning different technologies and being capable of meeting the needs of the country in this field, according to Anbia.

On Aug 9, 2022, Iranian satellite «Khayyam» was launched by a Russian Soyuz launcher from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome.

