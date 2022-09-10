Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Iran to launch Zafar-2 Satellite soon

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
10 September 2022, 14:47
Iran to launch Zafar-2 Satellite soon

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iran will soon put the domestically-built satellite Zafar-2 (Triumph-2) into orbit, said Dean of Iran University of Science and Technology, the manufacturer of the satellite.

Mansour Anbia told IRNA on Saturday that Iran University of Science and Technology (IUST) has so far built four satellites, with Navid being the first satellite built in 2011, Mobin as the second one launched in 2013, and Zafar 1 in 2015, IRNA reports.

Zafar 2 is the fourth satellite built by IUST, Anbia said, adding that 64 pieces are used to make a satellite.

The IUST is privileged for making satellites due to owning different technologies and being capable of meeting the needs of the country in this field, according to Anbia.

On Aug 9, 2022, Iranian satellite «Khayyam» was launched by a Russian Soyuz launcher from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome.

Photo: en.irna.ir






World News   Space   Baikonur space center   Iran  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre