Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Iran to introduce 14-day visa-free regime for Kazakhstanis

    7 November 2022, 17:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstanis may visit Iran without visa every six months,» Kazakh MFA’s official representative Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing.

    The Government of Iran starting from November 11, 2022 will introduce a visa-free travel scheme for Kazakhstanis to boost and strengthen relations between the countries. It will let Kazakhstanis stay in the territory of Iran up to 14 days.

    Besides, such an agreement was signed between Kazakhstan and China.

    The Government of Kazakhstan signed a decree as of July 7 this year to introduce a visa-free scheme for the nationals of Iran, China and India to build favorable climate, widen business ties and further realize Kazakhstan’s tourist potential. It lets nationals of the said countries to stay in Kazakhstan up to 42 days in a total without visas within 180-day period each up to 14 calendar days.


    Photo: pinterest.com



    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan Iran
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
    Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    Kazakhstan holds dialogue on expanding strategic partnership with EU
    Kazakhstan is a valuable partner, Josep Borrell
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 November 18. Today's Birthdays
    5 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand