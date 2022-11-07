Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Iran to introduce 14-day visa-free regime for Kazakhstanis

7 November 2022, 17:38
ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstanis may visit Iran without visa every six months,» Kazakh MFA’s official representative Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing.

The Government of Iran starting from November 11, 2022 will introduce a visa-free travel scheme for Kazakhstanis to boost and strengthen relations between the countries. It will let Kazakhstanis stay in the territory of Iran up to 14 days.

Besides, such an agreement was signed between Kazakhstan and China.

The Government of Kazakhstan signed a decree as of July 7 this year to introduce a visa-free scheme for the nationals of Iran, China and India to build favorable climate, widen business ties and further realize Kazakhstan’s tourist potential. It lets nationals of the said countries to stay in Kazakhstan up to 42 days in a total without visas within 180-day period each up to 14 calendar days.


