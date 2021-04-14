Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Iran to initiate mass production of COVID vaccines next week

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 April 2021, 12:15
Iran to initiate mass production of COVID vaccines next week

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Chairman of Executive Office of Imam Khomeini's Order said on Tuesday that Barekat Foundation will start mass production of COVID-19 vaccines next week from April 21, IRNA reports.

Speaking to IRNA, Mohammad Mokhber expressed satisfaction over the process of mass production of COVIran Barekat vaccines.

First phase of preparing the vaccine with capacity of producing three million doses has ended, Mokhber said.

Some 12 million doses have been planned for the second phase, he added, noting that main part of country’s need will be met by the products.

Asked whether Iran will export its indigenous vaccine or not, Mokhber said that Iran's priority is the domestic needs.

He expressed hope that public vaccination with home-made vaccine will begin as of Khordad, the third Iranian month which will start on May 22.

On December 29, 2020, Barekat Foundation conducted human trial of COVID-19 vaccine by injecting it to the first volunteer at the first phase.

In February, a member of national anti-coronavirus committee Dr Minoo Mohraz told IRNA that mass production of COVIran Barekat vaccines will be under the highest international standards.


Coronavirus   World News   Iran   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea