Iran to host Int’l short film festival on COVID-19

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
10 May 2020, 11:51
TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The International Short Film Festival themed ‘One Minute Quarantine’ on the coronavirus pandemic is to be held in Tehran, Iran. The exact date is pending.

The event is aimed at sharing the experiences of the people of the world during the quarantine era in the battle with the virus, the organizers say, IRNA reports.

The festival also aims to capture the sweet, bitter, nostalgia, unemployment, happiness and hope as well as deaths caused by epidemic the from the frame of participants’ cameras during the lockdown period.


