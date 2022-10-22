Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
Iran to host Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024
22 October 2022, 21:45

Iran to host Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024

KISH. KAZINFORM - President of Asia Pacific Deaf Sports Confederation said that Iran's Kish Island is to host the fifth Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024, IRNA reports.

Mohammad Pargar said to IRNA on Saturday that these champions would be held with the participation of 2300 athletes in 20 sports fields for the deaf, including soccer, futsal, volleyball, basketball, martial arts, chess, Greco-Roman wrestling, and freestyle wrestling.

In his remarks, Pargar added that Kish is to host the fifth Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024 for men and women athletes.


Photo: en.irna.ir




Read also
Over half of Japan companies suffering from labor shortage: survey
Kazakhstan wins 8 bronze medals at 2022 Asian Boxing Championships
Elon Musk ends remote work for Twitter staff
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at 2022 IBSA Judo World Championships
Tentative deals totaling 73.5 bln USD signed at 5th import expo
Samatali Toltayev of Kazakhstan wins bronze at Asian Champs
Another Kazakh boxer reaches 2022 Asian Championships finals
19yo Kazakh boxer advances to Asian Championships finals
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050

News

Archive