Iran to host 2023 West Asia Chess Championship

TEHRAN. Kazinform - Asian Chess Federation agreed with Iran Chess Federation's proposal to host the Old Continent's West Asia Chess Championship this year, Kazinform cites IRNA.

Thanks to consultation of Shadi Prider, deputy head of the Asia Chess Federation, Iran's hosting of the 2023 West Asia Chess Championship was finalized.

The games will be played in June, 2023 in two fields of women and men and the winners will qualify also for the World Chess Championship.

Iran is also hosting this year's Asian teenage chess players, or the high school players' games.



