Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Iran-SCO non-oil trade up by 31% in 5 months

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
11 September 2022, 14:11
Iran-SCO non-oil trade up by 31% in 5 months

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The spokesman for Iran's Customs Administration said that Iran’s non-oil trade with 11 members of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has experienced 31% growth in the last five months.

Rouhollah Latifi said on Saturday that $17,056,000,000 worth of 21,415,000 tons of products have been exchanged between Iran and SCO member states in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22, 2022), IRNA reports.

He added that 17,381,000 tons of Iranian goods evaluated at $9,078,000,000 were exported to SCO states.

He noted that Iran's imports from SCO members reached 4,034,000 tons in weight and $7,978,000,000 in value, showing 68% growth, compared to the same period last year.

China ($6,722m), India ($729m), Afghanistan ($641m), Pakistan ($475m), and Russia ($291m) stood at the first to fifth positions in Iran's export destinations list in this period, according to Latifi.


Photo: en.irna.ir





Foreign policy    SCO   Economy   Iran  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published