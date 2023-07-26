Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Iran's steel output up 17.4% y/y in June: Worldsteel

    26 July 2023, 19:12

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The World Steel Association has reported a 17.4% increase in Iran’s crude steel production in June 2023, IRNA reports.

    According to the World Steel Association (worldsteel), Iran remained the seventh largest steel producer in the world in June and was the world's eight largest steel supplier in the first six months of 2023.

    Iran churned out some 3.2 million metric tons (mt) of crude steel in June, an increase of 17.4% compared to the same month in 2022, the worldsteel figures showed.

    It said steel output by 63 major steel-manufacturing countries had reached a total of 158.8 million mt in June, a decline of 0.1% compared to June last year.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News Iran
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Over 600 seek asylum in Kazakhstan
    5 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target