Iran’s SCO accession will enhance regional cooperation – Kazakh President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met on the sidelines of the SCO Summit underway in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, the significance of developing the capacity of the railway branch «Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran» as well as the need for using the capacity of the regular ferry communication between the countries’ ports in the Caspian Sea was noted.

Tokayev highlighted the importance of strengthening the bilateral ties in culture. Kazakhstan supported Iran’s initiative to research famous historic figures of high significance for both nations.

The Kazakh President welcomed Iran’s willingness to become a full member of the SCO and expressed confidence that its accession will enhance regional cooperation and give a new impetus to its work.

For his part, the Iranian President confirmed the commitment to strengthen cooperation, highlighting the existing broad opportunities for the countries’ trade and economic cooperation. Raisi expressed confidence that the achieved agreements will be a solid foundation for further close interaction.

In conclusion, Tokayev highlighted that Kazakhstan is firmly committed to the all-round strengthening of cooperation with Iran and invited Ebrahim Raisi to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.





Photo: akorda.kz





