Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Iran’s Red Crescent imports 1.1m more doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 August 2021, 15:43
Iran’s Red Crescent imports 1.1m more doses of COVID-19 vaccine

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Head of Iran's Red Crescent Society Karim Hemmati said that the society has received the 13th batch of imported COVID-19 vaccine, containing over one million doses, IRNA reports.

Hemmati said that the package was received on Thursday morning at Imam Khomeini International Airport and was immediately delivered to Health Ministry.

With this batch of 1.1 million doses, the total doses of the COVID-19 vaccines imported by Iran's Red Crescent Society reached 14.85 million doses, Hemmati added.

Iran’s Customs Technology Deputy Mehrdad Jamal Orounaqi said that a total of 21 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have so far been imported by Iran through various channels.

Iran has seen a surge in the number of new cases and deaths in recent weeks, breaking all-time records every day.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei announced the virus spread as the first and foremost issue of the country, as the new administration has just started working.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who took office last week has directed all capacities available in the country to contain the new and most intense wave of the pandemic.


Coronavirus   Iran   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea