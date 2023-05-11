Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Iran’s medicine market to hit $2.4 billion in year to March

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
11 May 2023, 22:20
Photo: en.irna.ir

ISFAHAN. KAZINFORM Iran’s medicine market is expected to hit 1,200 trillion rials ($2.4 billion) in turnover by the end of the current Iranian calendar year in March 2024, according to an official.

Gholamreza Asghari, a senior advisor in Iran's Health Ministry, said on Wednesday that the figure stood at 650 trillion rials last calendar year and 350 trillion rials a year before that, IRNA reports.

The figure suggests that the country’s medicine market turnover is expected to nearly double in the year to March.

Noting that herbal medicines and natural products have merely a 1% share of the country’s medicine market, adding that Iran's herbal medicine output had reached 275,000 metric tons per year.


